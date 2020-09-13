Daddy Freeze Tenders Apology To Bishop Oyedepo

Controversial broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has finally apologized to the founder and presiding Pastor of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, Bishop David Oyedepo.

This is coming after Pastor Paul Enenche, joined a long list of pastors who called out the ace media personality for attacking Oyedepo.

Daddy Freeze had in a video he made last three years ago, criticized Oyedepo’s teaching, calling him a ‘bald-headed foul’.

The video, however, resurfaced this year and generated negative comments against Freeze after he slammed Oyedepo again over his stand that women should submit to their husbands in marriage..

Reacting, the Founder and General Overseer of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, condemned Freeze for questioning and criticizing Oyedepo.

He accused and threatened for insulting Oyedepo who he regarded as his father and calling Freeze ‘a bastard.’

In the same vein, Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze who also backed Bishop Oyedepo on his stand that women should submit to their husbands in marriage, accused Daddy Freeze is leading many people astray.

However, Daddy Freeze, on Saturday decided to apologize, saying that he did not intend to insult the personality of Bishop Oyedepo.

In his recent video shared, Daddy Freeze was seen apologizing to Oyedepo, saying ‘he did not in any way intend to dishonor, disrespect, or disregard the person of the Bishop’.

PM News