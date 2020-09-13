Buhari Consoles Wammako Over Daughter’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Sadiya, daughter of Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who died on Thursday.

In a condolence statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the president said that the news shocked him.

“My heart and prayers go out to Sen. Wamakko and his family members over this loss.

“Though death is no respecter of age, the loss of such a young woman in her prime is particularly touching.

“I share the pain and grief of Senator Wamakko; I pray to Allah to comfort him and give him the fortitude to overcome this great loss of a dear daughter.

”May Allah grant her eternal bliss and reward her good deeds with paradise,” he added. (NAN)