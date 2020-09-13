Folasade Adefisayo, the Lagos State Commissioner of Education has said that it is only JSS3 and SS2 students that will resume when schools reopen in the state on September 21.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi.

The statement pointed out that schools will resume through a gradual phase approach.

“This phased approach to opening will enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.

“The present JSS 3 and SSS 2 students in public schools in the State are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020.

“The resumption will permit the present JSS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination organised by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

“The resumption will also afford the present SSS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SSS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by the State Examination Board,” the statement read in part.