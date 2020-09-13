BBNaija: Kiddwaya, Prince Evicted From BBN House

Kiddwaya and Prince have both been the causality of Sunday night’s double eviction from the Big Brother House after getting the lowest votes.
The male housemate will now join their lovers, Erica and Tolanibajwas who have been disqualified and evicted, respectively before now.
Tonight’s double eviction had Prince, Ozo, Dorathy and Kiddwaya as nominees.
Prince and Kiddwaya were shown the exit door after getting the lowest votes in the 8th week of the reality show.
There are now seven housemates left in the BBNaija Lockdown House out of the initial 20 contestants who came into the house on July 18.
