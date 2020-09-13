Alcohol Drinks In Sachets, Polythene Face Ban By FG

Alcohol beverages in sachets, small volume glass and PET bottles would gradually phase out with the Federal Government set to ban its production.



This, according to the Director-General of the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, is an attempt to limit the “negative effects of irresponsible alcohol consumption on public health and on the safety and security of the public; alcohol being a toxic and psychoactive substance with dependence producing properties.”

She stated that the lack of control and availability of alcohol is a “factor contributing to substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria with its negative impact on the society,” citing the World Health Organisation’s report that alcohol consumption has led to three million deaths each year globally as well as to the disabilities and poor health of millions of people.

Adeyeye said that the agency is fully supported by the Federal Ministry of Health in the quest to stop the high incidence of substance and alcohol abuse in the country.

“With regard to alcohol, major stakeholders have been engaged at the highest level and are already sensitised to the issue. To this end, several interventions jointly agreed upon by major stakeholders are being undertaken and as a first step, no new products in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles above 30 per cent ABV will be registered by NAFDAC.

“Furthermore, to reduce availability and curb abuse, effective January 31 2020, producers of alcohol in sachets and small volume PET and glass bottles are to reduce production by 50 per cent of capacity prior to January 2020. The overall goal is a complete phase out of high concentration alcohol in sachets and small PET and glass bottles in line with the agreed roadmap or earlier.”