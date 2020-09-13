Apostle Suleman Issues Warning To Daddy Freeze

The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reacted to the apology offered to the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo by controversial On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, over an old clip.

Freeze took to his social media pages, to upload a video of him saying he was sorry of insulting the cleric and promised to cut out the confrontational way of addressing faith-based issues.

Suleman, in a tweet via his verified handle, warned Freeze that he can criticize but not insult.

According to the cleric, Freeze had insulted him too in the past, but he has forgiven him as instructed by the Bible.

“Just watched the video of Ifedayo Olarinde (Daddy Freeze) apologizing to Papa Oyedepo over the video he did 2 years ago.

“He equally did videos against me. I forgave because the Bible enjoins us to forgive. That’s what is expected of us.

“You can criticize but don’t insult,” Suleman wrote.

The resurfaced video had caused so much controversy that has led to Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre and David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries tongue lashing Daddy Freeze.