Tinubu Pays Condolence Visit To Wamakko over Daughter’s Death

The All Progressives Congress Chieftan Bola Ahmed Tinubu paid a condolence visit to ex-Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wamakko over his daughter’s death.

Sadiya Aliyu Wamakko died on Thursday at the Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital from complications arising from childbirth.

The National Leader urged the former Governor to take solace in God and accept the death of his daughter as the will of Allah.

He prayed Allah to grant other members of the family the longevity denied the deceased daughter.

Speaking further, Tinubu called for national unity and cohesion, which he says will bring about national development.

He said no Nigerian became a Nigerian by choice, but through the divine arrangement of God who chose to place everybody at the different geopolitical regions.

He said that “we have to be united to develop our country,” adding that “whether I’m a Yoruba or Hausa or Igbo man, the essence of our life is that we are Nigerians and we should always take that first in everything we do.” (Channels TV)