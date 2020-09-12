Super Eagles’ Aina Joins Fulham On Season-Long Loan

Newly-promoted English Premier League (EPL) clubside Fulham have signed wing-back Ola Aina on a season-long loan from Italian Serie A side Torino.
Fulham also have an option to make the 23-year-old’s arrival permanent and the Nigeria international said he was happy to return to London where he was born and raised.
“It feels amazing to be back closer to my family, back in the capital,” Aina told the club’s media channel.
