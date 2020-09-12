Side Chicks Are Glorified Prostitutes, Says Actress, Eucharia Anunobi

Nollywood star, Eucharia Anunobi, has said that any woman who is another man’s side chick is nothing but a glorified prostitute.
The actress took to her official Instagram page on Saturday to back her claims with the bible.
He post today is a follow up to a previous one on Friday September 11, where she took a dig at ladies who take delight in dating married men.
She wrote
Your physical construct has nothing to do with your inner construct . With the grace of God (sense from God ) you operate and regulate life not from outside in but from inside out . Because that your ” glorified dust ” = flesh , booty, well rounded hips , breast, face , will certainly depreciate but the contents of your mind will remain ever green and that’s what keeps the men glued long after the warmth of the flesh dies out . You can ask Sarah in the Holy Bible.
And it can’t be over emphasized that a virtuous woman is the one with , not just an attractive physical attributes but one endued with the wisdom of God . Therefore a virtuous woman will refuse every advance to be made a side chick .
A SIDE CHICK IS A GLORIFIED PROSTITUTE AND A PROSTITUTE IS A STRANGE WOMAN.
Receive grace not to be lured !!!!
Genesis 18 : 1 – 14 , Proverbs 5 : 3 – 8 , 31 : 10 – 31
