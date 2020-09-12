Paul Enenche Calls Daddy Freeze A Mad Dog, Bastard For Attacking Oyedepo

There seems to be no end to the recent outburst of Pastor David Ibiyeomie as another pastor, Paul Enenche who is a spiritual son of Bishop David Oyedepo has come out hard on Daddy Freeze.

He described Freeze as a mad dog that would amount to nothing.

Enenche is the Pastor of Abuja-based Dunamis Ministry. He is a medical doctor by training.

In the video published on Church Gist platform on August 11, Enenche descended heavily on Daddy Freeze while also applauding the vitriols Pastor Ibiyeomie poured him.

He said he was shocked and stupefied when somebody from the US drew his attention to a video where Freeze was making jest of Oyedepo and how Freeze called Oyedepo a bald head.

Enenche who was fully of fury in the video did not spare any word to describe Freeze calling him jobless, wifeless and homeless.

Quoting scriptures to justify his use of words he said Jesus also used hard words on Herod. He said Jesus called Herod a wild fox.

He stressed that respect is part of our culture wondering if Freeze has a father because if he has a father he would not descend so low in trying to pull successful people down.

Calling the names of Pastor Enoch Adeboye and Bishop David Oyedepo, he said to Freeze that he could not in anyway get to the height of these men.

It is not clear from the video if he was talking to his church members. There are Indications he specifically did the video to address Freeze. – Church Times