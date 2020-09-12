Ondo Elections: Secondus Hands Over PDP Flag To Jegede

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, has presented the party’s flag to its candidate Mr Eyitayo Jegede ahead of the October 10 governorship election.

The handing over was officially done at the start of the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship campaign at the MKO Abiola Democracy Park in Akure, Ondo State on Saturday.

Oyo State Governor – Seyi Makinde and the Governor of Sokoto State – Aminu Tambuwal were present at the rally to stand in solidarity with Jegede.

Other dignitaries present at the PDP flag-off included the Senator representing Ekiti South, Abiodun Olujimi, and the PDP State Chairman, Fatai Adams.

Makinde, who is also the party’s Campaign Council chairman for the election, said, “We have people, and we have God,” he said. “In Ondo State, you have God and you have people. It happened in Oyo state, it will happen here.”

In his remarks, Tambuwal said the APC, the current ruling party in Ondo, was in disarray up to the national. “APC is not a choice for Ondo state,” he said. (Channels TV)