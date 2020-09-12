Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Saturday, September 12, 2020

Below are some of the top news from Nigerian Newspapers today, Saturday, September 12, 2020.

1. The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Salami Bolaji, has described the fire which engulfed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Headquarters, in Akure as an unfortunate occurrence.

Bolaji, who visited the scene of the inferno on Friday, said the Police Command, in conjunction with INEC management and the Ondo State Fire Service, will launch an investigation into the cause of the fire outbreak.

2. The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has barred security aides from accompanying VIPs and political appointees during the Edo State governorship election.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, who announced the ban in a statement released on Friday, said the I-G had warned that anyone who flouted the order would be severely reprimanded.

3. Suspected Fulani militia has killed a 60-year-old widow, a mother of 6 children and a 56-year-old man in Manyi-Mashin village, Zamandabo ward, in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The alleged fatal attack on the community took place in the early hours of Friday, 11th September 2020.

4. The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed dismay over the fire outbreak that occurred at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

According to the party, the incident was received with “great disappointment”, emphasizing that there are questions begging for answers which INEC must clarify.

5. Following the outbreak of fire at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Ondo State, the Deputy Governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi has alleged that the inferno was an act of desperation by some persons.

According to Ajayi, who spoke through his Media Aide, Allen Sowore, a probe panel must be instituted to unravel the cause of the mysterious fire.

6. The Lagos State University, LASU, has announced that its first year students will return to classes by January 11, 2021.

The Institution said that students in terminal classes (400, 500 and 600-Levels) will resume on Monday, September 14, 2020 and they will have classes between 9 am to 3 pm on weekdays only.

7. The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning, Adeleye Olusola Oyebade, has been deployed to supervise the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement released on Friday, said Oyebade will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Karma Hosea Hassan, who is in charge of Federal Operations at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, and eight Commissioners of Police.

8. Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has revealed that the Federal Government’s N2.3 trillion stimulus package was designed to mitigate the shock, tackle the vulnerabilities, create and protect jobs, as well as rescue businesses and reposition the economy.

The Vice President stated this in his keynote at the 61st annual conference of the Nigerian Economic Society (NES) themed “African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Post COVID-19 Era: What Next for Nigeria?”

9. Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said the country is becoming a failed state and divided under President Muhammadu.

Obasanjo claimed Nigeria needs to be rescued from the brink of collapse, while delivering a speech titled, ‘Moving Nigeria Away from Tipping Over’ at a consultative dialogue attended by representatives of Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, Northern Elders Forum, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo and Pan Niger Delta Forum.

10. The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has directed all intending passengers to China, to obtain COVID-19 negative test certificate before departing for the Asian country.

They are required to take a Nucleic Acid test three days before departure, with effect from September 1, 2020.