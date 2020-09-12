My Ex Dumped Me For Another, Comedian Maraji Reveals In Tears

Popular Nigerian social media comedian, Maraji, has revealed that she was dumped by her ex for another woman after two-years in the relationship.
In an Instagram post on her official page, Maraji broke down in tears while telling her fans that bad things happen to her e too.
Watch the full video below:
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.