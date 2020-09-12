MKO Abiola’s Sons Open Up On How Stepmother Got Them Arrested

Kassim and Aliyu Abiola, two sons of late MKO Abiola have filed a N100 million lawsuit against the Nigerian Police Force.

The lawsuit comes after their stepmother, Adebisi Abiola, accused them of being mastermind of the recent robbery in their late father’s house.

The children claim that Adebisi had them arrested and that they were humiliated by a crowd who swarm to witness the scene.

Their suit is filed by Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) who asked the court to ”order the release of the two late politician’s children as their arrest was a violation of their fundamental human right.”

An affidavit reads:

“The applicants were tortured, totally humiliated, dehumanised and terrorised, with a crowd of people swarming the premises to witness the ugly scene in the home of MKO Abiola, a former presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party.

“The applicants were informed that their arrest was based on an alleged complaint by one Mrs Adebisi Abiola, their stepmother, to the effect that a robbery incident took place in their home; that suspected armed men invaded the residence and carted away valuables, including money.

“The applicants were forcibly dragged like common criminals, more in form of abduction than arrest and roughly driven to the Ikeja police station.

“They were promptly detained without any record, howsoever. They were not given any opportunity to speak with anyone, let alone a lawyer.”