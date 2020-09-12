Killing Of Defenseless IPOB Members Inhumane – Nnamdi Nwokedi

An IPOB leader in Australia, Nnamdi Nwokedi, has condemned the killing of members of the group during a clash with security operatives in Enugu State.

The killing took place hen the IPOB members were having a prayer in Emene.

In reaction, Nwokedi described the killing of defenseless civilians by security operatives as hostile.

“I feel this is hostile, degrading and inhumane treatment meted to innocent and unarmed IPOB members who were merely going about their lawful businesses. I condemn the killings in all unequivocal terms and ask that Amnesty International investigate the killings. This shouldn’t go unpunished”.

On how the reoccurrence can be averted, he said: “We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to promptly set up a judicial panel of inquiry to determine the causes of the massacre in Enugu, and urge both the pro-Biafra agitators and security agencies to apply restraint, civility, professionalism and respect for human lives in all their activities. I commiserate with all the families that lost their loved ones in the latest bloodletting”.

Nwokedi who said that the IPOB movement is non-violent advised them to continue with their constituted right for self-determination.

“My advice to my fellow IPOB members is to continue exercising their constituted rights of self-determination, rights to freedom of assembly, association and press. We are a non-violent movement peopled by group of persons whose aim is to be free. Keep the vision burning”.