I Will Make Edo Dubai Of Nigeria If I Become Governor – ZLP’s Bishop

The Zenith Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Bishop Akhalame, has vowed to transform the state’s economy into that of Dubai if elected.

Akhalame made the disclosure on Friday during a governorship debate in Benin City, the state capital, ahead of the state’s governorship elections billed for September 19.

“As I am offering myself to the good people of this state, the problem of bad leadership in the state is solved already because I have all it takes to drive the economy of this state and make it the Dubai of Nigeria,” he said.

The 40-year-old Akhalama, an accountant by training, said the people of the state need a governor who is knowledgeable, compassionate, and accountable.

He claims to possess all it takes to take the state to greater heights, adding that his administration will address the unemployment of youths.

As such, he said, “the first thing I will do to curb the issue of unemployment is to create a database for my people.”

In addition, he promised to establish Edo bakery in the three senatorial districts of the state, adding that bread is the food of the common man.