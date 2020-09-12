Former Sokoto Governor, Wamakko, Loses Daughter

A former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has lost his daughter, Sadiya, during the week, according to reports.
Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, sent his condolence of Saturday.
Buni’s reaction was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed.
The APC Caretaker Committee Chairman described the death as a sad loss to the family, friends, relations and the country.
Buni beseeched God to forgive her shortcomings and grant her soul eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdausi.
He also prayed that God would grant Wamakko and his family the fortitude to bear the passing.
