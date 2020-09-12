Ex-Adamawa Governor Ngillari Dumps PDP For APC

Former Governor of Adamawa under the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr James Ngillari, has dumped PDP to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alh. Ibrahim Bilal, state Chairman of APC confirmed the development on Saturday in Yola.

Bilal explained that the former PDP governor in the state dumped his party with thousands of his supporters.

“I want to use this opportunity to announced that the former Governor of the state under the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr James Ngillari, has decamped to All Progressive Congress.

“Ngillari decamped to APC after a long consultation and he joined the progressive party with thousands of his supporters.

“He told me verbatim that his coming to APC is not to look for any position but to enjoy freedom of political aspiration,” Bilal said.

The chairman said that the APC at National and state level is making arrangement to officially receive the former PDP governor and his supporters.

He said that the party at the state level was closely in contact with the Mai Mala committee to strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 general elections. (NAN)