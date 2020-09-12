De Bryune Speaks On Manchester City Failing To Sign Messi

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bryune has said that he’s not bothered by the club’s failure to sign Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi.
Everything seemed clear for Messi to join the English Premier League side yet he submitted a transfer request to Barcelona’s board.
However, the board held on to a portion in his contract which requires is buy out clause to be paid be fire he can leave.
This prevented the Argentine from reuniting with former Barcelona manager, Pep Guardiola.
“To be honest I didn’t really think about it. If it could have happened, it would have happened.
“If you can get Messi to your team you are always going to do it. I can see it from a playing perspective and especially as a club.
“Business wise, the amount of sponsors and money it would have attracted would have been huge.
“Even if you would have paid him a load of money, in a certain way you would get it all back. So I could understand the decision (to try) in that respect,” De Bruyne told SportsMail.
