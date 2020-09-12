BBNaija: Ozo Gets 2nd Strike For Writing Love Letter To Nengi

Big Brother has slapped BBNaija housemate, Ozo, with another warning strike, this time for writing a love letter to his crush, Nengi.
The act, according to Biggie, is an infringement of house rules regarding communication.
While addressing the housemates over this week’s wager and their behaviour, Big Brother played a clip where Ozo was seen writing the love notes before he handed it over to Nengi.
He warned other housemates against writing secret messages before issuing Ozo his second strike.
Ozo could, however, be disqualified from the BBNaija season 5 Lockdown reality TV show if he gets a third strike.
See photos below:
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.