BBNaija: Ozo Gets 2nd Strike For Writing Love Letter To Nengi

Big Brother has slapped BBNaija housemate, Ozo, with another warning strike, this time for writing a love letter to his crush, Nengi.

The act, according to Biggie, is an infringement of house rules regarding communication.

While addressing the housemates over this week’s wager and their behaviour, Big Brother played a clip where Ozo was seen writing the love notes before he handed it over to Nengi.

He warned other housemates against writing secret messages before issuing Ozo his second strike.

Ozo could, however, be disqualified from the BBNaija season 5 Lockdown reality TV show if he gets a third strike.

See photos below:

