BBNaija: Leave Me, Nengi Tells Ozo After Second Strike

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Nengi has told her estranged lover, Ozo to focus on his goal at the reality TV show and leave her alone.
This came after Big Brother issued Ozo a second strike, one more closer to disqualification for defying a house rule against sending of secret notes (love letter) to fellow housemates.
While both met to discuss the incident last night, Nengi gave a lasting solution to the problem by asking him to leave her alone.
“I am a distraction. Leave me, leave me. I don’t think I am worth this experience. That is the last thing I want to do. Be a distraction. That is why I keep telling you, don’t forget why you are here for because I haven’t forgotten what I am here for” she said
Watch the full video below:
