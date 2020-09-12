Atl. Madrid’s Coach Diego Simeone Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has tested positive for coronavirus (COVUD-19), the Spanish club have announced today.
Reports revealed that the Argentinian is asymptomatic but is now isolating at home.
Atletico are not in action as the new La Liga season begins this weekend after their late involvement in Europe last term.
A statement from the club read: “This Friday new PCR tests were carried out on the whole group and the manager’s has given a positive result.
“Fortunately, our manager is not showing any symptoms and is at his home isolating and fulfilling the required quarantine.”
Friday’s round of testing had been prompted after another member of club staff tested positive on Thursday.
Atletico are due to play promoted Cadiz in a friendly on Tuesday but do not open their LaLiga campaign until facing Granada in a fortnight’s time.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.