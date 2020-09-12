Arsenal Open New PL Season With 3-0 Win At Fulham

Arsenal kick-start the 2020/21 Premier League season with a comfortable 3-0 win over newcomer Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Striker, Alexandre Lacazette put the away team in form early in the 8th minute, to score the first goal of the new season.

New signing Gabriel scored his debut goal for the Gunners in the 49th minute while the club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it three goals to nothing in the 57th minute.

Mikel Arteta profited from another Brazilian and new signing, Willian, who was credited with two assists on his debut for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace shocked Southampton in the second match of the season by securing a 1-0 win at the Selhurst Park Stadium.

Ivorian Wilfred Zaha scored the only goal of the match in the 13th minute.