WACE Exams Finally Hold In Chibok After Six Years After Abduction

Students in Chibok Local Government, Borno State have written the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for the first time in six years.

This will be the first exam conducted by the West African Examination Council since the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in the area by Boko Haram insurgents, six years ago.

The 7 Division, Nigerian Army, disclosed this on Thursday.

Recall that Chibok became infamous in 2014 when members of the Boko Haram insurgents abducted girls from the Government Girls’ Secondary School Chibok on April 14, 2014.

As a result of the abduction, the Schools in the local government were closed by the Federal Government.

Out of the 219 schoolgirls abducted by the insurgents, 107 have regained freedom after various rescue efforts and mediated negotiations between the Federal Government and the terrorists.

Channels TV reports that the school has now been converted into a mixed school (for boys and girls).

Photo: 7 Division, Nigerian Army.