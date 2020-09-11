VIDEO: US-Based Ghanaian Pastor’s Death Threat Before Killing Wife

Days after shooting his wife dead, a video of US-based Ghanaian Pastor, Sylvester Ofori threatening to kill his wife, Barbara Tommey has surfaced.
The US-based Ghanaian pastor shot his wife dead on Tuesday, September 8, at Navy Federal Credit Union near the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, USA.
Reports revealed that he traced her to her workplace on Tuesday and shot her 7 times.
In the viral video, Ofori could be heard hurling death threats to the wife in front of her siblings “If I don’t kill your sister, then I’m fake,” he said.
Ofori is currently being held in police custody at the Orange County Jail for killing his wife.
Watch the video below:
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CE_sHmjjzlR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
