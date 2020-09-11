The Only Workable System In Nigeria Is Democracy, Says Kukah

Mathew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, said on Friday that democracy is the only system that can work in Nigeria.

The Bishop was responding to a question on the ideal 60th birthday for Nigeria during Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“I have a lot of hope in this great country; we’ve made a lot of mistakes, but we must continue to renew our commitment to the democratic process because it is the only system that can deliver on the egalitarian society that we so desperately need,” Kukah said.

According to the Kukah, Nigeria has a lot of potentials and a lot of young people that are mentally, emotionally and intellectually pretty well-equipped to shape the future of this country, as well as, correct the mistakes of the past.

Kukah is also optimistic that young people will see politics not necessarily from the point of view of running for office but from the point of view of rendering services and developing a greater capacity to help to manage society.