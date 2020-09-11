Powerful Forces Are After My Life For Speaking The Truth – Mailafia

Obadiah Mailafia, a former deputy governor of Central Bank has asked Nigerians to pray for him because powerful forces are after his life.

Recall that Mailafia was invited by the Department of State Services, DSS, after claiming that a northern governor is the commander of Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement issued on Friday, Mailafia revealed that he has once again been summoned to appear before the DSS on September 14.

He said, “Dear comrades, beloved brethren, I have once again (for the 3rd time) been ordered to appear before the DSS at their Jos headquarters this Monday 14th September at 11:00 am. This is in addition to our battle in court as my lawyer appears before a Jos High Court today, seeking a restraining order against the DIG Criminal Investigations Department, who are also pursuing me.

“I spent over 20 years of my working life abroad as a university teacher, banker and international civil servant with unblemished record. I have no criminal record not even a parking ticket. Sadly, it is in my own fatherland that I’m being subjected to criminal investigation and such extreme political persecution. Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth.

“For speaking on behalf of the holy martyrs of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly and youths that have been killed in our beloved country. It is only in our benighted country that a man who speaks from his conscience can be hounded like a common criminal. I’m a believer in nonviolence. Please, no-one should throw even a little stone on my behalf.”