Ondo Election: Agboola Ajayi Reacts To Fire In INEC Office

Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi of Ondo State has said that the people of the state won’t tolerate any ploy to subvert the outcome of the governorship election in the state.

Ajayi stated this in reaction to the fire outbreak which burnt over 5000 card readers kept at the office of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, in Akure, he queried, “why did the fire target the store where card readers meant for the election were kept?

“The law enforcement agencies should ask if the intention of those responsible for inferno is to seek the postponement of the election or the cancellation of the use of card readers for accreditation.

He said “the people of Ondo State are waiting patiently for the outcome of the investigation as they will not tolerate any ploy by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to subvert the wish of the electorate.

The statement added that ”the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, H. E Alfred Agboola Ajayi views the fire incident that gutted the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with grave concern.

“The fire incident coming barely four weeks before the governorship election fixed for October 10, 2020, should worry every responsible and reasonable citizen of Ondo State.

“The Deputy Governor calls for the investigation of the fire incident and brings those culpable to face the wrath of the law.”