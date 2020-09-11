Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Friday, September 11, 2020

Below are some of the top news from Nigerian Newspapers today, Friday, September 11, 2020.

1. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Akure Office, Ondo State was gutted by fire on Thursday evening.

The inferno that started around 8 p.m., it was gathered, destroyed over 5,000 card readers.

2. The Delta State Police Command has arrested two notorious members of armed robbery and kidnapping gang terrorizing Otu-Jeremi community and its environs in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The two suspects include Stanley Samuel ‘M’ 22 years old and Zion John ‘M’ 21 years old, both of Ewu community in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

3. Prominent leaders from the North-Central geopolitical zone have exited from the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF and announced the formation of the North Central Peoples Forum, NCPF.

According to them, the new group will fight insecurity and marginalization, as they cited the worsening insecurity in the north as their reason for breaking away.

4. The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has been accused of destroying the ruling All Progressives Congress in the state by failing to offer aspirants of the party a level playing ground in the just-concluded APC primaries for the October 31 Okigwe zone bye-election.

Chidinma Uwajumogu, a sister to the late Benjamin Uwajumogu and an aspirant of the seat, who laid this claim while fielding questions from journalists at the APC election centre in her electoral ward, Ihitteboma LGA, alleged that the governor name-dropped and used the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to impose an unpopular aspirant whose membership of APC, she claimed was in doubt.

5. Benue House of Assembly has passed the State Highly Infectious Diseases (Emergency, Prevention and Management) Bill, 2020.

The clauses were considered in committee of the whole chaired by Deputy Speaker, Christopher Adaji.

6. Fifty houses and property have been submerged by flood in Gallah ward of Agwara Local Government of Niger State.

The lawmaker representing Borgu-Agwara Federal Constituency, Jafaru Mohammed, said this on Thursday when he visited the area.

7. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Thursday, evacuated 77 occupants of a partially collapsed building.

The building, which is located at No. 26, Afolabi Alafia Street, Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia area of Lagos, is dilapidated and no longer fit for habitation.

8. The Kaduna State House of Assembly has approved castration as punishment for those convicted of rape.

This follows the passage of a bill to amend the Kaduna state penal court law, 2017, by the lawmakers. The assembly, which announced the development via its Twitter handle yesterday, said the bill was passed into law on Wednesday.

9. The Attorney-general and Minister of Justice at the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abubakar Malami on Thursday inaugurated the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

Malami named Professor Jummai Audu as the Chairman; Barr. Bassey Dan-Abia -Commissioner; Hon. Muhammad Ibraheem – Commissioner and Dr Muhammad Aminu as the Secretary of the commission.

10. Drama ensued at the Ondo State House of Assembly on Thursday, when two opposition lawmakers who were part of those who kicked against the move to impeach the Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, were allegedly denied entry into the assembly complex.

In a one minute, 30 seconds video sighted by newsmen, the affected lawmakers who were of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were seen engaging in a shouting match with the security men at the gate of the Assembly.