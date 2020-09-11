Meeting Of 6 Or More People Prohibited In England From Monday

As of next Monday in England, social meetings in groups of more than 6 people inside or outside will be prohibited.
This is according to a statement issued on the Twitter handle of the UK Prime Minister.
The statement also said that it is a “guidance that applies to England only. If you live in an area where local restrictions are in place you should also consult the local restrictions guidance, for information about what you can and can’t do to manage the outbreak.”
The statement added that fines will be charged by authorities from those who flout the guidance.
It added: “From 14 September – when the new rules apply – it will be against the law to meet people you do not live with in a group larger than 6 (unless you are meeting as a household or support bubble). The police will have the powers to enforce these legal limits, including to issue fines (fixed penalty notice) of £100, doubling for further breaches up to a maximum of £3,200.”
