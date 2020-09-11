Lauretta Onochie Condemns Ibiyeomie For Attacking Daddy Freeze

Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie has condemned the actions of Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries who attacked OAP Daddy Freeze.

Ibiyeomie attacked the OAP for criticizing a sermon shared by Oyedepo whom he referred to as his father.

He said, “The day Daddy Freeze insults Oyedepo, I will deal with him and arrest him. Who gave birth to you? Do you have a father? Show us his picture.

“Oyedepo will not talk but I can’t be alive and you insult my father. I curse the day you were born. I will tear you into pieces you bastard. He is insulting him because he has no father.

“You can never insult a father if you have one, be warned. A man whose wife left him, has no good job, will be insulting my father and people will be laughing online. I will never be alive to see such and do nothing again.”

In reaction, Onochie stated that Iboyeomie didn’t display any attribute of Christ with his attack on Daddy Freeze.

She said, “THIS IS EVIL. I am a Christian. I have been watching this absurdity for days now, looking for any attribute of Christ in it. I haven’t seen any.

“Among others, threatening to kill someone is a crime. I’m not sure if this requires a petition to the @PoliceNG before they act. EVIL!”