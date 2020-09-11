Kwara State Stadium To Be Named After Rashidi Yekini

Governor Albdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has said that the stadium in the state will be renamed after later Super Eagles striker, Rashidi Yekini.

The governor said that the gesture is part of efforts to immortalize the striker who helped Nigeria win AFCON 94 and scored the country’s first world cup goal.

Abdulrazaq made this known when he played host to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare in Abuja.

He said “We will send a bill to the State House of Assembly to immortalize Rashidi Yekini with the name of the stadium changing after the approval.”

Dare on his own part revealed how the Ministry sent series of letters to the governor towards the immortalization of Yekini.