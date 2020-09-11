INEC Reacts As Fire Burns Card Readers At Ondo Office

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has reacted to the fire incident at its office in Ondo State.

The fire destroyed over 5000 card readers meant for the October 10 governorship election in the state. Fortunately, no life was lost in the fire.

Prof. Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education stated that the incident will not affect the coming election in the state.

He also said that the cause of the fire will be investigated.

More details later…