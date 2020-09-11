INEC: Fire Outbreak Won’t Stop Ondo Elections From Holding

The Residents Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Committee in Ondo has said the fire outbreak won’t stop the state’s polls.



Recall that over 5,000 card readers meant for the governorship elections in the state billed for October 10 were destroyed when the INEC headquarters in Akure was razed by fire on Thursday evening.

Ambassador Rufus Akeju who spoke with journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, on Friday, said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident.

He said, “Up till now, the actual cause of the fire is unknown but relevant security agencies have commenced investigation and you will be further briefed as events unfold.

“Let me use this medium to allay the fears of the electorate, political parties and our stakeholders and the people of Ondo State that the fire incident will not affect the conduct of the forthcoming election in any form neither will it lead to the postponement of the election.

“Necessary arrangements have been put in place for the replacement of the damaged materials. Let me reiterate that our determination to conduct a free, fair, credible, and successful election remains undaunted. We shall not rest on our oars as an Election Management Body to always pursue the vision and mission of being an EMB that meets the aspirations of the Nigerian people.”