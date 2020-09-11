I Will Receive It With My Full Chest – Dorothy Speaks On Getting Evicted

Dorothy Bachor has said that if she gets evicted from the BBNaija reality TV show, she will receive the news in a bold manner.

Dorothy, Prince, Ozo and Kiddwaya are currently on an eviction notice which will see one or more of them leave the lockdown house this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the eviction night, Dorathy told Ozo that she will “receive it with her full chest.”

“Holding up? [You mean for] Sunday? I’m not even thinking about it. You know it’s our first time.

“So I don’t even know how to think about it. Whatever happens, I’ll accept it with my full chest.”