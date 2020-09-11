Desmond Elliot Knocks Obaseki, Speaks In Favour Of Godfatherism

Desmond Elliot, a lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has spoken in favour of godfatherism during a campaign in Edo State.

With a governorship election slated for September 19 in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has been campaigning against influence from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu believed to be the godfather of politics in Lagos.

However, Desmond Elliot reminded the governor that he got to the position he is today because of godfatherism.

He said: “What do you mean by Edo state cannot be Lagos state. You cannot say you can’t be Lagos State when Lagos State makes an IGR of over 30 billion every month. You can’t hear about unpaid salaries or pension. You see projects coming up, investors and investment coming up, we are the fifth-largest economy in Africa. So why will you say Edo can’t be Lagos because you are trying to sell an idea.”

Speaking on godfatherism in politics, He said: “If not for God-fatherism would he (Obaseki) be where he is today.”

He added: “A God-father looks after the interest of his people.”