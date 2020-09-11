CJN Swears In 85 Judges Ahead Of Edo, Ondo Elections

The Chief Justice of Nigeria has inaugurated 85 judges to serve on election petition tribunals set up for the forthcoming polls in Edo and Ondo states.



The tribunal which was inaugurated on Thursday will also be charged with overseeing by-elections in other parts of the country.

Justice Tanko Muhammad (CJN), who swore in the judges at the ceremonial courtroom of the Supreme Court in Abuja, urged them to strive to earn public trust, saying all eyes would be on them.

He said, “All eyes are on you and always remember that your conducts will be publicly dissected and thoroughly scrutinised.

“Do what is right in our law books and you will have your names etched in gold.”

“Do what is at variance with your conscience and you will get a scar that will terminally dent your ascension to higher height in life.”

He urged them not to submit to blackmail or intimidation, and advised them to strive to earn the accolade of the public.