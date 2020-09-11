BBNaija: Free Me, Let Me Socialize With Housemates – Nengi Tells Ozo

Nengi has told Ozo to free her and allow her to socialize with other housemates in the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show.

According to her, Ozo who is in love with her is always stressing her out with issues and should learn to let her be sometimes.

She stated this amid a growing closeness she’s developing with billionaire son, Kiddwaya, whom she once said she cares about.

Nengi said: “I’m worried for us, we don’t socialize and spend too much time together away from the housemates.

“Free me sometimes, we don’t have to discuss about everything. I don’t like stress at all you keep talking about issues that stressed me out.

“You always want to talk about something even when I want to sleep. I’m tired of complaining and I feel you need to understand and leave me alone.

“I understand you like me a lot and want to talk to me but sometimes just free me I hate when someone tries to force me.”