Apostle Suleman Slams Nigerian Government Over Rise In Food Prices

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has criticized the Nigerian Government over the rise in food prices in Nigeria.
In a tweet issued on Friday, Apostle Suleman said that food prices increasing without a corresponding rise in earning is a “proof of decadence/low capacity voltage at the centre.”
He wrote: ‘Asides the state of security, I deliberately stay away from every other form of ineptitude because that’s the duty of politicians to tackle. But the astronomical rise in food prices without a corresponding rise in earning is a proof of decadence/low capacity voltage at the centre.”
Apostle Suleman stated this hours after President Muhammadu Buhari met with governors over the increase in food prices.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.