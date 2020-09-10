Sanwo-Olu To Gift 20 Cars To Outstanding Lagos Teachers

Lagos State Gov, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to give 20 cars to deserving teachers across the six Education Districts in the State.

This, according to Channels TV, is part of the governor’s commitment to reward excellence service delivery in the Lagos State Post Primary teaching service.

During the Virtual training of teachers tagged Eko Educators Webinar Performance Series 3.3, The governor noted that teachers are key change agents who will be remembered for shaping the future generation of leaders.

Having made the pledge, Sanwo-Olu further advised teachers to embrace technology in improving the quality of teaching which ultimately makes them great teachers, indeed.

“This is the era of technology and it is working well for us. Technology has become a very strong tool that we cannot do away within our everyday lives. With technology, we can think locally and act globally”, he said.

He added that great teachers are always remembered for the lives they shape, deriving satisfaction in their students becoming role models to be proud of.