Replacing Doctors With Youth Corpers Is Absurd – Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has condemned the directive by the Minister of Health for doctors to be replaced with Youth Corpers.

The Minister, Ehanire Osagie, gave the directive due to the strike action embarked on by resident doctors.

According to him, doctors shouldn’t be on strike at a time when the country is battling COVID-19.

His directive has been described as absurd by Shehu Sani who advised government to concede to the demands of the doctors.

“It’s absurd and impracticable for the Minister of Health to direct public hospitals to replace striking Doctors with Youth Corps members.

“The Government should concede to the demands of the Doctors. Not every Nigerian can afford medical tourism to Europe or Asia,” he tweeted.