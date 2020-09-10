One Dead, Another Injured As Tipper Rams Car In Lagos

An unidentified man has died while another was left injured after a tipper rammed into a Toyota Camry along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State on Thursday.
The Head of Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Agency, Nosa Okunbor, said the accident was a result of brake failure.
“A Toyota Camry salon car with registration number KSF-920FF was run into by a granite laden tipper truck with registration number ENU-576ZZ (Enugu) as a result of brake failure.
“The driver of the car was severely crushed by the impact of the collision and died instantly…another victim who suffered leg injuries was rescued alive and administered first aid by the LASEMA Paramedics Team.
“The combined efforts of The LASEMA Response Team, FRSC, LASTMA, LNSC, and the Nigerian Police Force worked together to ensure a swift recovery.”
