Napoli FC President De Laurentiis Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Napoli’s football club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has tested positive for Covid-19, the club made the announcement on Thursday.
“SSC Napoli can confirm that club president Aurelio De Laurentiis tested positive for Covid-19,” the club said on its website but gave no further details.
Italian news reports said De Laurentiis showed symptoms of the disease when meeting other Serie A officials in Milan on Wednesday to discuss TV rights and the resumption of Italy’s top professional league competition.
De Laurentiis, 71, who is also a prominent Italian film producer initially thought his higher temperature was the result of indigestion after eating oysters.
He was not told that he tested positive until the evening after the Milan meeting, wrote the La Gazzetta dello Sport.
He then immediately warned other delegates attending the meeting as well as journalists who spoke to him, news reports said.
(AFP)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.