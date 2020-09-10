MURIC Slams Trump For Asking Buhari Why He’s Killing Christians

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has slammed US President Donald Trump for asking President Muhammadu Buhari why he’s killing Christians.

The question asked by Trump in 2018 was revealed by Buhari while speaking at a two-day ministerial performance assessment held in Abuja on Tuesday.

In reaction, MURIC through its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, placed the blame on the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN. whom it accused of selling the country cheaply.

“Again, it is not Christians alone that are being killed. Muslims are also victims. This is the same false information that was spread about Boko Haram,” MURIC said.

“The crisis is mainly between herders and farmers, not between the government of Buhari and Nigerian Christians. So how can anyone accuse President Buhari of killing Christians?” MURIC said.

MURIC pointed out that the clashes between herdsmen and farmers had been on before Buhari became president.

“It was there in ex-President Jonathan’s period and even in ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s days. Jonathan and Obasanjo are Christians but the killings also occurred during their regimes,” the group said.