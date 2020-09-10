Military Kills Several ISWAP Terrorists, Bandits, Rescues Victims

The Defence Headquarters says the military has killed several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists and bandits in the Northwest and Northeast zones during a raid.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, while giving the weekly updates on military operations across the country on Thursday in Abuja, said that they also arrested their collaborators.

Enenche said that between Sept. 2 and Sept. 9, troops had conducted several clearance operations and constant Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance missions as well as intensive airstrikes.

He said that during the period under review, the military rescued seven kidnapped victims, recovered rustled cattle, smashed illegal arms syndicates and illegal armed miners.

According to him, the recently repentant 601 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who graduated from Operation SAFE CORRIDOR are being received by their respective state governments and are in the process of being finally reintegrated to their home communities.

He, therefore, called for cooperation from stakeholders to ensure that they did not slip back to terrorist activities.