Lagos State Gives Update On Reopening Of Tertiary Institutions

The Lagos State Government has said that tertiary institutions in the state will reopen on September 14 and that facilities are currently being installed against COVID-19.

This was disclosed by Tokunbo Wahab, the Special Adviser on Education to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

He also revealed that the reopening of the tertiary institutions which have been closed since March will be done in phases.

He said, “Basically, we are at a point where scientifically, we’ve been proven to have flattened the curve. And it invariably means that we are not as exposed as we used to be some five, four, three months back. So, consequently, we have to find a way to bring our lives back to normal. And in doing that, education is very critical to whatever we are going to do.

“In the past few weeks, we’ve been putting in place measures and facilities that will enable our children come back to school.

“Even at that, what we seek to do from next week is to start a phased reopening of our tertiary institutions.

“On the 14th, we have announced that our tertiary institutions are going to open to our students for the first time after six months.”