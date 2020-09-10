Koeman, Messi Already At Loggerheads Over Changes At Barcelona

New Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman and the club’s captain, Lionel Messi, are currently at loggerheads over changes made at the club.

The club wants Messi’s strike partner, Luis Suarez, to leave and are demanding a fee from Juventus which has shown interest in the Uruguayan.

However, Suarez wants to leave the club as a free agent.

As his replacement, Messi wants Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan, but Koeman is not pleased with the huge amount needed to make the transfer possible.

Koeman wants Memphis Depay of Lyon whose signing will be affordable for Barcelona.

This will also give Antoine Griezmann the opportunity to play as a striker.