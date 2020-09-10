Koeman, Messi Already At Loggerheads Over Changes At Barcelona

New Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman and the club’s captain, Lionel Messi, are currently at loggerheads over changes made at the club.
The club wants Messi’s strike partner, Luis Suarez, to leave and are demanding a fee from Juventus which has shown interest in the Uruguayan.
However, Suarez wants to leave the club as a free agent.
As his replacement, Messi wants Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan, but Koeman is not pleased with the huge amount needed to make the transfer possible.
Koeman wants Memphis Depay of Lyon whose signing will be affordable for Barcelona.
This will also give Antoine Griezmann the opportunity to play as a striker.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.