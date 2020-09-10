It Is Wrong For Courts To Decide Outcome Of Elections – Jonathan

Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan has said that it is wrong for courts to decide elections in a democracy practicing country.

Jonathan who spoke at the Osasu Show Symposium 2020, said that the use of electronic voting is the only way Nigeria and Africa can be guaranteed of credible elections.

The former president who conceded defeat in 2015 also condemned the use of thugs and arms to disrupt elections.

“For elections to be democratic, that means that the outcome of the elections must depend on the ballot, not any other institution, not even the court.

“If the ballots don’t decide who wins, then we are not practicing democracy.

“And if we are now in a situation where people use force of arms and thugs to win elections, then we can’t say we are practicing democracy,” he said.