Ghanaian Pastor Shoots Wife Dead In Florida, USA

A Ghanaian man, Pastor Sylvester Ofori has been arrested for shooting his wife, Barbara Tommey, in the United States.

Ofori, 35, shot his wife, 27, near an Orlando credit union on September 8 in Orlando, Florida.

Tommey was immediately rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Ofori has since been arrested and in custody of the Orlando Police.

The police said that he shot his wife while she was trying to enter her car.

“You can tell that she’s trying to get inside. Unfortunately, he shoots her outside of the establishment,” Police Chief Orlando Rolon said.

A day before he shot his wife, Ofori dropped this eerie message on Instagram: “One thing people gotta understand about extremely kind, nice, loving people, is that their other side is just as extreme.”