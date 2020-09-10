Game Of Thrones Actress, Diana Rigg, Has Died – Agent

Award-winning British actress Diana Rigg, who starred in the original “Game of Thrones”, has died aged 82, her agent announced on Thursday.
“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce that Dame Diana Rigg died peacefully early this morning,” Simon Beresford said in a statement about the actress who also starred in “The Avengers” television series.
“She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” he added, calling her “an icon of theatre, film and television”.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.